Heartland Votes

Former President Donald Trump kicks off 2024 presidential campaign event in SC

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former President Donald Trump is unveiling his South Carolina leadership team as part of his first public 2024 presidential campaign event from the Statehouse in Columbia on Saturday at 4 p.m.

This will be the former president’s first event since announcing his third campaign for the White House in November 2022.

He will be joined by Gov. Henry McMaster, Senator Lindsey Graham, members of the South Carolina congressional delegation and state lawmakers as he unveils his team.

