Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cooler temps and light breeze today; light showers this evening

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 1/28
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Saturday morning will start out with some sunshine, but temperatures will be cool throughout the day. It will be breezy, so temperatures will only reach the low 50′s by the afternoon.

Rain showers will begin in the early evening and continue into tonight.

Light rain showers will continue into tomorrow morning with warmer temperatures during the day on Sunday, but will drop to the low to mid 30s in the evening.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a...
Josh Hawley leads demanding rollback of Biden’s new WOTUS Rule
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
The Kia was dragged eight miles on the interstate before the semi driver noticed. The woman...
Woman whose car was dragged 8 miles under semi had been drinking, ran red light, crash report states
According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC malfunction caused smoke to...
HVAC malfunction fills fast food restaurant with smoke in Fruitland

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Breezy conditions this afternoon with light rain showers to follow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Showers return this weekend
A beautiful sunrise in Dexter.
First Alert: Windy weekend, tracking light rain tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook