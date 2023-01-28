First Alert: Cooler temps and light breeze today; light showers this evening

(KFVS) - Saturday morning will start out with some sunshine, but temperatures will be cool throughout the day. It will be breezy, so temperatures will only reach the low 50′s by the afternoon.

Rain showers will begin in the early evening and continue into tonight.

Light rain showers will continue into tomorrow morning with warmer temperatures during the day on Sunday, but will drop to the low to mid 30s in the evening.

