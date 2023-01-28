FDA proposes new blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Friday, January, 27 the FDA announced a new plan to allow gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships to donate blood.

Under current rules, gay and bisexual men could donate if they’d abstained from sex for three months, but thanks to a new study that might change.

“This will give an opportunity to a large portion of the population that had been excluded in the past,” said executive director of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Anthony Roberts.

The rule started in the 80′s in the wake of the AIDS Epidemic. If the new rule is approved, blood donors who report a new sexual partner or more than one sexual partner would be asked about their sexual activity over the last three months.

The rules, however, would not change for people with HIV and those who take medication for HIV, as they would still be asked not to donate blood. Regardless of who the blood is coming from, as per usual it would face rigorous testing before reaching any patients.

The next step in the process is a 60-day waiting period where anyone can voice any concerns about the potential rule change. If the rule is changed Roberts says they hope to have everything in place by the end of the year.

