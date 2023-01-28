Dexter wins Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament Championship

Heartland Votes

The Dexter boys basketball team defeated Bernie 73-59 for the Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament title.(Jess Todd, KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter boys basketball team won the SCAA Tournament Championship on Friday night over Bernie, 73-59.

Senior Cole Nichols powered the tournament host Bearcats’ offense with 40 points. Tristan Johnson led the way for Bernie with 33.

This marks the second tournament title of the season for Dexter after the Bearcats also won the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament in December.

