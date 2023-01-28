Dexter wins Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament Championship
Bearcats defeat Bernie 73-59
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter boys basketball team won the SCAA Tournament Championship on Friday night over Bernie, 73-59.
Senior Cole Nichols powered the tournament host Bearcats’ offense with 40 points. Tristan Johnson led the way for Bernie with 33.
This marks the second tournament title of the season for Dexter after the Bearcats also won the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament in December.
