Dexter wins Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament Championship

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter boys basketball team won the SCAA Tournament Championship on Friday night over Bernie, 73-59.

Highlights from Dexter and Bernie in the SCAA Championship pic.twitter.com/hpr2EeTEyz — Jess Todd (@JessTodd_KFVS) January 28, 2023

Senior Cole Nichols powered the tournament host Bearcats’ offense with 40 points. Tristan Johnson led the way for Bernie with 33.

This marks the second tournament title of the season for Dexter after the Bearcats also won the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament in December.

