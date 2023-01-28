Coach Pick gets picked for superintendent

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - On Friday, Jan. 28, a social media post congratulated the new Superintendent of Hayti School District.

Gerald Pickering, or Coach Pick as he is known at Hayti Highschool, has served as the Hayti Highschool principal for the past four years. He began his career with the school district in 2017 as a social studies teacher and assistant high school football coach where he helped lead the team to their first-ever championship win in 2018.

Pickering served 7 years of active duty in the United States Navy, earned his associate degree from East Mississippi Community College, his bachelor’s from Mississippi State University, and two master’s degrees from William Woods University. He originally began teaching in his hometown of Portageville.

Pickering and his wife, April have four children and live in Portageville.

