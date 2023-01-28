Breezy conditions this afternoon with light rain showers to follow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good morning heartland. We’re gonna see some sunshine for today however temperatures are going to be pretty cool, only warming up into the low 50′s by the afternoon hours. We will still see some breezy conditions as well. However, if you have evening plans expect to see some rain showers make their way in around five o’clock and continue into tonight.

Light rain showers will continue over into tomorrow morning with temperatures starting off into the upper 40s but quickly dropping down into the low to mid 30s by the evening hours.

