Heartland Votes

Woman whose car was dragged 8 miles under semi had been drinking, ran red light, crash report states

The Kia was dragged eight miles on the interstate before the semi driver noticed. The woman...
The Kia was dragged eight miles on the interstate before the semi driver noticed. The woman inside suffered only minor injuries.(Leawood Police Department)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo./LEAWOOD, Ks. (KCTV) - A newly-released crash report states the woman whose car was dragged eight miles under a semi truck following a crash Wednesday in Leawood had been drinking beforehand and ran a red light.

The crash report states a 28-year-old woman early Wednesday morning drove her Kia compact car through a red light at State Line Road off of Interstate 435 and lodged it into the side of a Freightliner Cascadia truck. The truck kept going on the on-ramp to westbound I-435, dragging the car underneath for the next eight miles, finally coming to rest near Lackman Road in Lenexa.

The car sustained significant damage, but the woman inside suffered only non-life-threatening injuries. She was conscious and taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the Leawood Police Department.

The crash report, released on Friday, states the truck’s driver---a 70-year-old Overland Park man---told police he did feel a bump while driving from State Line Road onto the on-ramp, but believed it was his tires hitting the curb. Asked if anything felt strange afterward, he said he vehicle felt “sluggish,” according to the report.

The woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Overland Park Fire Department. She told Overland Park police on the scene she had been coming back from a bar in downtown Kansas City at the time of the crash. She had consumed alcohol at the bar, but believed she was able to safely operate her vehicle.

For the portion of the crash report noting the status of the woman, the report has check-marks under “Alcohol” next to “Evidential Test (Breath, Blood, etc.)” and next to “Observed (Odor, staggering, slurred speech, etc.)”. The report notes that results are pending.

The truck driver showed no evidence of drug or alcohol impairment, the crash report states.

There do not appear to be any charges filed in the incident, as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
According to Sikeston DPS, three of the cows got loose after the fire and took off running...
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 20 counties, including some in the...
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reporting 20 counties at elevated level for COVID-19
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into...
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation