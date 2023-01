PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a commercial fire on Thursday night, January 27.

According to a post by the Reidland-Farley Fire District, they responded to the fire around 11 p.m. It was in the Hendron Fire Department’s district.

They said crews were able to get the fire under control in under an hour, but remained on scene a little longer.

