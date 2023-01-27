Heartland Votes

Underwater Hockey coming to Evansville area

Underwater Hockey coming to Evansville area
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State man is bringing the game of hockey underwater.

It’s a new game concept called exactly what you’d think it would be named: underwater hockey.

Here’s how it works: players utilize a snorkel and fins, a stick to push around a three-pound puck at the bottom of a pool.

It’s a concept Dom Poggi, a Chicagoland native who now lives in the Evansville area, is bringing to town.

“In 2011, I was looking for a new way to work out,” said Poggi. " I signed up for meetup.com, and they sent me a video about a week later for underwater hockey. I saw it, I thought no way this is real, I gotta try this. So, I went and tried it. They said give it three tries before if you decide you want to do it, and I was hooked.”

Now, Poggi is trying to start a team, starting the Evansville Penguins Underwater Hockey Team.

Poggi said the sport is a great full body workout.

“You feel actually loose afterwards so you know you’re swimming and it’s easy on your joints, and it’s a fantastic cardio workout,” said Poggi.

Poggis said practices will start on March 6 at the Deaconess Aquatic Center. He said they’ll practice Mondays and Thursdays.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
According to Sikeston DPS, three of the cows got loose after the fire and took off running...
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 20 counties, including some in the...
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reporting 20 counties at elevated level for COVID-19
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into...
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation