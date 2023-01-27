Heartland Votes

Tyre Nichols’ mom speaks at Memphis vigil


Vigil for Tyre Nichols at Tobey Skatepark. At the far right end of the table are Nichols'...
Vigil for Tyre Nichols at Tobey Skatepark. At the far right end of the table are Nichols' mother, Ravaughn Wells, and his stepfather, Rodney Wells.(Action News 5)
By Courtney Allen
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Activists, community leaders and family spoke at a vigil held in Memphis Thursday night for Tyre Nichols.

The vigil was at a skatepark since his family said he loved to skateboard. They also said he enjoyed photography and sunsets and was overall a good kid.

They said they are devastated that he is not coming home.

Our family is grief-stricken right now,” Nichols’ mom said. “This is very hard to swallow.”

Ravaughn Wells, Nichols’ mom, said she could not watch more than a minute of body camera footage that showed the beating that led to her son’s death. The family’s attorneys said it shows the beating that led to her son’s death.

“When that tape comes out tomorrow, it is going to be horrific,” she said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Tyre Nichols: 5 ex-MPD officers charged with second-degree murder

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director David Rausch has seen the video in full. He said he is “sickened” and “appalled” by it.

“What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing,” Rausch said. “This was wrong. This was criminal.”

Five officers are now facing several charges including second-degree murder.

“I would just caution the public to reserve judgement,” attorney Blake Ballin said.

Ballin is an attorney for one of the former officers, Desmond Mills Jr.

RELATED COVERAGE: President Biden, Gov. Lee issue statements on Tyre Nichols’ death

“What I have learned so far is that he is known not only here locally but back where he is from in Connecticut as a gentle, respectful father, a family man,” Ballin said.

Ballin and another attorney, William Massey, said none of the officers intended for Nichols to die. Massey is representing former officer Emmitt Martin.

“It is probably one of their worst fears that something like this would happen on their watch,” Massey said.

While unrest is expected Nichols mom has one request.

“If you guys here are for me and Tyre, you will protest peacefully,” Wells said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
According to Sikeston DPS, three of the cows got loose after the fire and took off running...
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a...
Josh Hawley leads demanding rollback of Biden’s new WOTUS Rule
Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
While many people have since gotten power back after losing it due to the recent weather storm,...
Thousands still remain without power following winter storm
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a...
Missouri senator demanding change on how water is used on farms
The City of Carbondale will receive $1.8M in federal grant funding to resurface South Wall...
Carbondale receives nearly $2M to resurface South Wall Street