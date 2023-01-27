Heartland Votes

Three Rivers College to unveil Coach Gene Bess statue

Three Rivers College Coach Gene Bess retired in 2020 as the winningest coach in all of college...
Three Rivers College Coach Gene Bess retired in 2020 as the winningest coach in all of college basketball with 1,300 wins and a career record of 1,300-416.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College will unveil its new statue of legendary coach Gene Bess on February 4.

The statue honors his 50 years of outstanding community service and his place in Raider history.

“He brought notoriety, he brought fame, he brought championships, but that’s not the important thing that he brought to our school,” Three Rivers President Dr. Wesley Payne said in a release. “He brought honor. He brought a dedication that was an example to everyone that works there or walked through the doors as a student. He brought courage, he brought direction, he brought an example that was worthy to follow.”

According to the release from TRCC, the unveiling will be at 4 p.m. It’s part of this year’s annual Alumni Reunion. There will also be a “Brick Walk” around the statue.

The Three Rivers Endowment Trust is selling 4x8-inch and 8x8-inch customizable engraved bricks to help support scholarships for TRCC athletes.

Coach Bess, a Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, built the Raiders basketball dynasty while teaching two classes a semester, and serving as the Three Rivers Athletic Director throughout his career.

Three Rivers College Coach Gene Bess retired in 2020 as the winningest coach in all of college...
Three Rivers College Coach Gene Bess retired in 2020 as the winningest coach in all of college basketball with 1,300 wins and a career record of 1,300-416.(KFVS)

In his 50 years at TRCC, Coach Bess made 17 appearances in the NJCAA National Tournament, nine final four appearances and won two national championships.

According to the release, at least 42 former players for Bess went on to coach all over the country.

Coach Bess retired in 2020 as the winningest coach in all of college basketball with 1,300 wins and a career record of 1,300-416.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
According to Sikeston DPS, three of the cows got loose after the fire and took off running...
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland

Latest News

February is Earthquake Awareness Month in the state of Missouri. This year, there will be an...
Missouri to observe Earthquake Awareness Month in February with focus on preparedness
Crews responded to a large fire in Paducah, Ky. on Thursday night, January 26.
Western Ky. crews respond to large fire
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 20 counties, including some in the...
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reporting 20 counties at elevated level for COVID-19
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects