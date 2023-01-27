Heartland Votes

Signet and WKCTC to launch May competition to benefit college students


West Kentucky Community and Technical College is teaming up with the Paducah Signet Federal Credit Union to launch a new competition. A competition that could benefit WKCTC technical students.(WKCTC)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College is teaming up with the Paducah Signet Federal Credit Union to launch a new competition. A competition that could benefit WKCTC technical students.

Welding and HVAC students at WKCTC will compete to win the Signet Showdown, a new opportunity for students and local businesses to collaborate. Businesses of the same kind will be creating teams to compete against students in different categories.

Katelynn Rowe, with Signet’s Marketing and Communications, believes this will be good for students. A collaboration between companies and students is important for the competition.

“That is what drives the passion for this project: networking, community involvement, and great publicity for all the businesses involved,” said Rowe. “Help from these companies is important to the success of the Signet Showdown, and we appreciate their efforts.”

The event will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WKCTC’s Skilled Training Center in Hickory. All proceeds from the Signet Showdown will benefit a new Signet Scholarship, which will be awarded to technical students at WKCTC.

