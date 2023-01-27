Showers return this weekend

It will be a warmer afternoon, but the winds will be much stronger too. Winds will gusts from the southwest and at times will gust more than 30 to 35mph. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to lower and possibly even a few mid 50s. Dry weather will continue for your Friday evening and Friday night plans. Winds will be gusty again on Saturday and clouds will increase through the day. Light scattered showers are possible by the late afternoon and evening hours, but most of the moisture will move into the area overnight into early Sunday. This looks like mainly a rain event, even though colder air will push into the Heartland through the day on Sunday. Next week looks messy. There could potentially be a few waves of precipitation that move across the area from Monday night into Thursday. Each one could bring wintry precipitation to parts of the Heartland. It’s definitely something to watch closely.

