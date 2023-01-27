SEMO Women’s basketball defeats Tennessee State

Heartland Votes

By Todd Richards
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team defeated Tennessee State 77-59 Thursday night on January 26 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The win marked the Redhawks fourth Ohio Valley Conference victory in five tries.

With the win, Southeast improved to 4-5 in the OVC.

The Redhawks return to the court Saturday January 28 at Illinois State at 1:00 p.m.

