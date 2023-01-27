Heartland Votes

SEMO Men’s basketball team overcomes Tennessee State

The SEMO Men’s basketball team overcame an early 17-1 deficit to defeat Tennessee State 92-75 at the Show Me Center Thursday night on January 26.(Jess Todd)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s basketball team overcame an early 17-1 deficit to defeat Tennessee State 92-75 at the Show Me Center Thursday night on January 26.

With the victory, the first place Redhawks improved to 6-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

SEMO returns to action Saturday January 28 at 3:30 p.m. at Eastern Illinois.

