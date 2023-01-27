Semi carrying Girl Scout cookies catches fire in Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials worked to extinguish a semi on fire in northern Kentucky that was hauling Girl Scout cookies.

On Thursday, North Pendleton Fire Auxiliary said the fire happened early Thursday morning on US 27.

The semi had been hauling Girl Scout cookies that were damaged and set to be taken in for recycling, according to the post on social media.

(Story continues below)

Early this morning our crew and volunteers assisted Falmouth Fire Department 2600 with a semi trailer that caught fire... Posted by Northern Pendleton Fire Auxiliary on Thursday, January 26, 2023

According to Pendleton County Schools, the accident happened near Sharp Middle School. The district issued a two hour delay due to traffic being impacted from the semi fire.

Officials did not report any injuries in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.