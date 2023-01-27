Heartland Votes

Road worker struck, killed while filling potholes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development identified their employee, 35-year-old Chris Gray, as the worker killed. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A road crew worker in Louisiana was struck and killed on the job, according to officials.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development identified their employee, 35-year-old Chris Gray, as the worker killed in the collision.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three vehicles.

The agency said workers were filling potholes with asphalt when an empty log truck struck one of the state transportation department vehicles that was stopped in the right lane of the highway.

Louisiana State Police said the LDOT vehicle was pushed off the road. After the first impact, the log truck then hit a second state vehicle, which Gray was standing behind when it was hit.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were injured and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Those injured included the driver of the log truck and at least one other transportation worker, who was standing in the bed of one of the state’s pickups and thrown from the vehicle.

Louisiana State Police said impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.

