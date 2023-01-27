Heartland Votes

Researchers capture image on Mars that looks like a bear

An image captured by the NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s High Resolution Imaging Science...
An image captured by the NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, or HiRISE, appears to show the image of a bear’s face on the surface of Mars.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona / SCI + TECH /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Paddington, is that you?

An image captured by the NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, or HiRISE, appears to show the image of a bear’s face on the surface of Mars.

Researchers at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, which manages HiRISE, said the large, circular fracture pattern that forms the outline of a bear’s head “might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater.”

In the center, the “nose” is formed by a hill with a V-shaped collapse, while the “eyes” are two smaller craters.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been orbiting the planet for nearly 17 years. According to the University of Arizona, the HiRISE instrument remains the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
According to Sikeston DPS, three of the cows got loose after the fire and took off running...
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland

Latest News

Underwater Hockey coming to Evansville area
West Kentucky Community and Technical College is teaming up with the Paducah Signet Federal...
Signet and WKCTC to launch May competition to benefit college students
Pictured (left to right): Commissioner Robert Buz Smith, Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson,...
Gov. Beshear attends groundbreaking for City Block Project; announces more than $8.9M in awards for McCracken Co.
Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, announced draft guidelines that...
FDA eases rules again for gay men seeking to donate blood