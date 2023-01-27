Missouri to observe Earthquake Awareness Month in February with focus on preparedness

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - February is Earthquake Awareness Month in the state of Missouri. This year, there will be an emphasis on the importance of being prepared for the chance of a major earthquake.

Located in Southeast Missouri, the New Madrid Seismic Zone has some of the most powerful earthquakes in the United States. From 1811 to 1812, a series of major earthquakes destroyed buildings, rang church bells hundred of miles away and even caused the Mississippi River to run backward for a short time.

The NMSZ is still active today, with around 200 earthquakes each year, even if most are too small to be felt. While no one can predict exactly when an earthquake will occur, scientists agree that large earthquakes in this zone still pose a risk.

The State Emergency Management Agency reminds Missourians to be prepared in case of a large earthquake in the NMSZ. When shaking starts, remember to “Drop, Cover and Hold On.” Drop to your knees, cover your head, get under a desk or table if possible and hold on until the shaking stops. Falling debris is the most common way to be injured.

It’s important to prepare before an earthquake occurs. To prepare, make sure to follow these simple safety steps:

Bolt bookcases to wall studs, install strong latches on cupboards and strap your home’s water heater to wall studs. If the water heater tips over, it could start a fire or gas leak, and you could lose a valuable source of water.

Secure overhead lighting fixtures and move heavy objects from high shelves to lower ones.

Put together an emergency kit, including a flashlight, first aid supplies, portable radio, drinking water and blankets. A major earthquake could leave families without utilities for weeks.

Develop a family communication plan. Identify a relative living at least 100 miles away that everyone can call to check in and tell family you’re safe.

Know how to turn off your gas and water.

Find out if your house is covered for earthquake damage. Most homeowner insurance does not include earthquake coverage as it must be purchased separately.

Several resources for families, schools and businesses are available on SEMA’s Earthquake Preparedness website. This includes fact sheets, interactive maps and informational videos that explain what to do in the event of an earthquake.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.