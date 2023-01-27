Heartland Votes

Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is listed as “questionable” for the AFC Championship on Sunday, as are Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson.

According to the injury reported posted on the Chiefs’ website and shared on Twitter, Kelce is “questionable” due to some kind of back injury. He did fully participate in practice, though.

Hardman is “questionable” with a pelvis injury and Watson is “questionable” with some kind of illness. Hardman had limited participation in practice and Watson did not participate.

Of note, as well, is that Patrick Mahomes is not listed as “questionable.”

MORE: Chiefs’ Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals

As for the Bengals, there are a couple guys who won’t be on the field.

Guard Alex Cappa will be out with an ankle injury and OL Jonah Williams will be out with a knee injury.

They don’t have any other players who are listed as questionable; there’s just the two who are out completely.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
According to Sikeston DPS, three of the cows got loose after the fire and took off running...
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes a moment after a play agaimst the...
Reid: Mahomes’ ankle injury ‘isn’t quite as bad’ as 2019 sprain
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an...
Tickets on sale Monday morning for Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback...
Round Two: Bengals head to Kansas City for AFC Championship game
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco...
Chiefs, Bills fans have purchased more than 50k tickets for potential matchup