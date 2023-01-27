Ill. Dept. of Public Health reporting 20 counties at elevated level for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 20 counties, including some in the Heartland, at an elevated level for COVID-19.

According to a release from the department on Friday, January 27, the following counties are at a medium community level:

Jo Daviess

Stephenson

Carroll

Whiteside

Hancock

Ford

Champaign

Douglas

Coles

Edgar

Cumberland

Crawford

Lawrence

Wabash

Perry

Jackson

Franklin

Williamson

Johnson

Massac

This is compared to 28 in the previous week.

The department reported that no counties are at a high community level.

The updated data came days after the state marked three years since the first reported case of COVID-19 on Jan. 24. Since that first case, IDPH says it has recorded a total of 4,019,768 cases and 36,091 deaths, in 102 counties.

IDPH is reporting 10,924 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Jan. 22, and 86 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 999 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 117 patients were in the ICU and 45 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 86 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

According to IDPH, a total of 25,912,844 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 5,349 doses, including the bivalent booster and first doses. Since January 20, 37,440 vaccine doses were reported administered in Illinois.

