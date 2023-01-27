Heartland Votes

HVAC malfunction fills fast food restaurant with smoke in Fruitland

According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC malfunction caused smoke to...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews from four fire departments could be seen at the Dairy Queen in Fruitland Thursday night, January 27.

They were not all of them were there to eat, but to battle a smoky problem.

According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC malfunction caused smoke to fill the lobby area around 7:30 p.m.

Some Fruitland firefighters happened to be at the restaurant and were able to investigate the problem immediately.

Crews from Jackson Fire and Rescue, Millersville Fire Department and Gordonville Fire Protection District were called to the scene to assist.

Firefighters said the HVAC system was turned off and the building was ventilated.

The business was turned back over to the property owner once the all clear was given.

