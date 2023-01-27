Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to visit Paducah for events Friday

Governor Andy Beshear has plans to spend much of Friday, January 27 in Paducah for day full of events.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear has plans to spend much of Friday, January 27 in Paducah for day full of events.

The governor will be touring an education hub for high schoolers, making funding announcements and participating in a project groundbreaking.

His first stop will be at the Paducah Innovation Hub, where he will tour the facility and speak with educators.

The hub gives high school students from Paducah, McCracken County, Graves County and Livingston County an immersive experience in technology, trades, health care, river industry and more.

Gov. Beshear will then make funding announcements for a variety of infrastructure and quality-of-life improvement projects. This will take place at the Paducah McCracken County Senior Center.

After the announcements, Beshear join city leaders to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for Paducah’s City Block Project.

The event will take place at the site of a new boutique hotel and urban public space in downtown Paducah.

This is the first phase of the project, which is expected to open in spring 2024.

