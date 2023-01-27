Heartland Votes

First Alert: Strong winds & chilly

A beautiful sunrise in Dexter.
A beautiful sunrise in Dexter.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Strong winds will make it feel very chilly today.

Afternoon highs will reach near 50 degrees, but gusty southwest winds will create a strong wind chill effect.

Winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph at times today.

Tonight will be a bit less windy, but Saturday will again be breezy, though not as strong as today.

A round of light rain arrives Saturday night into early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon is looking mostly cloudy, chilly and dreary.

Next week will be fairly cold, with a couple of weak, but potentially messy systems.

It is still too early for timing and strength of next week’s weather, but it looks as though there could be some light snow Monday night.

A stronger ‘mixed’ system could arrive Wednesday into early Thursday.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on models and developments as we get closer to next week.

