First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Chilly southwest winds today.....rain by Saturday evening?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After a cold morning with a few clouds,  we’ll warm up a bit today with clear to partly cloudy skies.  Highs near 50 will be a bit misleading, however,  as gusty and chilly southwest winds develop to create a strong wind chill effect.  Winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph at times today.  It should settle down a bit tonight,  but even Saturday looks pretty breezy…though not as bad as today.   Still forecasting a round of light rain Saturday night into early Sunday….followed by mostly cloudy  and chilly/dreary conditions Sunday afternoon.

Next week continues to look fairly cold, with a couple of weak but potentially messy weather systems moving through.  This far out, models are struggling with timing and strength of next week’s weather, but it looks like we could have a little light snow Monday night….followed by a stronger ‘mixed’ system Wednesday into early Thursday.   Some of the automated forecasts are going crazy with next week’s weather,  but right now these are shaping up as weak (but still potentially slippery) systems.

