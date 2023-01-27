Heartland Votes

Carbondale police chief says they will have an increased presence during Polar Bear

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said they will have an increased presence during Polar Bear.
Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said they will have an increased presence during Polar Bear.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people as a big party weekend approaches.

The Carbondale Police Department say they will have an increased presence for the Polar Bear parties.

According to Police Chief Stan Reno, the department is working with SIU to share information about parties and educating those having parties on how to have a safe gathering.

“But most importantly, just having a presence and making sure that, again, everybody is having a good time but doing it in a safe manner and making sure that they’re not over indulging and that we’re keeping everybody within the boundaries of the law and making sure everybody is safe,” he added.

Reno said with the nicer weather, he expects more people to be out.

He went on to recommend that everyone always be aware of their surroundings if they do participate.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
According to Sikeston DPS, three of the cows got loose after the fire and took off running...
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland

Latest News

Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation
Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, announced that a man from Evansville, Ind. was...
Indiana man sentenced to 50 years in Wayne County, Ill. murder case
Jeanie Eddleman loves to use her art to spark good memories. Hear her story. Stream anytime at...
Graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman shares a look at historic places she's preserving | Art-To-Art 1/27
West Kentucky Community and Technical College is teaming up with the Paducah Signet Federal...
Signet and WKCTC to launch May competition to benefit college students