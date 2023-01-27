Carbondale police chief says they will have an increased presence during Polar Bear

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people as a big party weekend approaches.

The Carbondale Police Department say they will have an increased presence for the Polar Bear parties.

According to Police Chief Stan Reno, the department is working with SIU to share information about parties and educating those having parties on how to have a safe gathering.

“But most importantly, just having a presence and making sure that, again, everybody is having a good time but doing it in a safe manner and making sure that they’re not over indulging and that we’re keeping everybody within the boundaries of the law and making sure everybody is safe,” he added.

Reno said with the nicer weather, he expects more people to be out.

He went on to recommend that everyone always be aware of their surroundings if they do participate.

