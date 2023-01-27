Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. hosting car seat safety check

Heartland Votes

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is hosting a child passenger safety seat check on Friday, January 27.

Technicians will be checking the seats from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s Station #3 at 1975 North Sprigg Street.

No appointment is necessary.

They suggest bringing the car seat manual and vehicle manual, but it is not necessary.

In addition to the free checks, the event also helps train new Child Passenger Safety Technicians when the community brings in vehicles for free car seat checks.

