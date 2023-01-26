SEMO basketball hosts Parks & Rec Giveback night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department and the men’s and women’s SEMO basketball teams are hosting a special night of hoops and fundraising.

The Cape Parks & Rec Giveback Night will be held on Thursday, February 2.

A portion of online ticket sales from the Redhawks women’s and men’s games will help support the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation.

The lady Redhawks will be taking on Little Rock at 5 p.m.

The men’s game will follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

In addition to the fundraiser, SEMO Athletics will also be celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day. They will be recognizing of all SEMO Redhawks women’s sports teams.

