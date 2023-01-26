Ritter Communications expanding internet services to Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Ritter Communications will be expanding its telecom and advance cloud solutions to Jackson, Mo.

Ritter Communications is the largest privately held telecommunications service provider that exclusively serves the Mid-South. Through a self-funded investment of $2.3M, their investment is said to benefit both businesses and schools in the Jackson community.

This project is Ritter Communications’s second expansion in Missouri. Back in October 2023, the company announced its first expansion project in the state to Cape Girardeau. CEO Alan Morse says that the increasing need for quality internet services contributed to this decision.

“The need for high-quality broadband services continues to increase,” said Morse. “The services we offer and the solutions that come with them ensure all organizations can continue their day-to-day operations by providing access to tools needed to utilize services previously unreachable.”

Ritter Communications is the first to bring XGS-PON technology to the Jackson area. This technology uses 100% fiber connectivity to power the company’s full suite of reliable high-quality broadband solutions and telecom services with speeds up to 100 gigabits per second. In addition, customers have access to the Ritter Communications Data Technology Center, a world-class, highly secure facility equipped with local customer support teams, offering advanced cloud solutions to meet the unique information security and storage needs of businesses.

Construction of this project is scheduled to be completed in February. After it is completed, businesses will be able to experience the 100% fiber services.

