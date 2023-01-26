Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC to expand in Marshall Co., Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC announced plans to expand to Benton, a nearly $2.2 million investment creating 12 full-time jobs.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the company is a producer of GPS and sonar mounting systems.

“The economic momentum we are seeing throughout Kentucky is the result of incredible growth among our largest and most vital industries, and manufacturing is at the center of that growth,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “We continually see quality companies such as Precision Sonar & Outdoors expanding to meet growing customer demand, and that is a recipe for long-term success for our economy. I want to thank the company’s leadership for their belief in the commonwealth and look forward to its continued growth in our state.”

The company will build a new facility near its existing location in Marshall County.

They said this investment comes in response to growing customer demand.

Kevin Spraggs, judge/executive of Marshall County, is thrilled to see an existing company grow and expand within the community.

“I’m excited Precision Sonar & Outdoors has launched their large building expansion which will enable them to add new equipment,” he said in the release. “These upgrades will allow them to add jobs, streamline operations, produce more in-house, and improve their already-quality reputation. When existing businesses decide to stay and grow here in Marshall County, it lets us know they are vested in our community and that we have a good business climate.”

The new jobs created will include CNC, design and engineering positions.

For more information on Precision Sonar & Outdoors, visit precisionsonar.com.

