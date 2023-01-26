Heartland Votes

Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC to expand in Marshall Co., Ky.

Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC announced plans to expand to Benton, a nearly $2.2 million...
Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC announced plans to expand to Benton, a nearly $2.2 million investment creating 12 full-time jobs.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC announced plans to expand to Benton, a nearly $2.2 million investment creating 12 full-time jobs.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the company is a producer of GPS and sonar mounting systems.

“The economic momentum we are seeing throughout Kentucky is the result of incredible growth among our largest and most vital industries, and manufacturing is at the center of that growth,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “We continually see quality companies such as Precision Sonar & Outdoors expanding to meet growing customer demand, and that is a recipe for long-term success for our economy. I want to thank the company’s leadership for their belief in the commonwealth and look forward to its continued growth in our state.”

The company will build a new facility near its existing location in Marshall County.

They said this investment comes in response to growing customer demand.

Kevin Spraggs, judge/executive of Marshall County, is thrilled to see an existing company grow and expand within the community.

“I’m excited Precision Sonar & Outdoors has launched their large building expansion which will enable them to add new equipment,” he said in the release. “These upgrades will allow them to add jobs, streamline operations, produce more in-house, and improve their already-quality reputation. When existing businesses decide to stay and grow here in Marshall County, it lets us know they are vested in our community and that we have a good business climate.”

The new jobs created will include CNC, design and engineering positions.

For more information on Precision Sonar & Outdoors, visit precisionsonar.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24.
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
mountain lion
Authorities search for mountain lion in Franklin County
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty.
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
A man was sentenced to four years for sexual assault of a person with a disability.
Du Quoin, Ill. man sentenced to 4 years for sexual assault of person with disability
Some cows are still on the loose after a semi fire near Sikeston, Mo. Wednesday night.
Cows on the loose after semi truck fire near Sikeston
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects