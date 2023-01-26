Heartland Votes

Lt. Gov. Coleman to visit western Kentucky Thursday

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman plans to spend much of Thursday, January 26 in western Kentucky.

She plans to stop in three counties with a full schedule of events.

The first visit is in Murray, where Lt. Gov. Coleman will join local leaders and members of the Murray Convention and Visitors Board to make an infrastructure and tourism funding announcement. This will take place at the Calloway County Courthouse.

Coleman will then travel to Mayfield for a similar announcement at the Purchase Area Development District Building. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan will join her in the announcement.

Infrastructure and tourism will also be the theme when Coleman arrives at her last stop in Benton, but she’ll also be talking about some funding for education.

The superintendent of the Marshall County Schools and mayors from Benton, Calvert City and Hardin will also be attending the announcement. This will take place at the Marshall County Courthouse.

