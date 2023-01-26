Heartland Votes

Local man does pull-ups for every Chiefs TD to help spread message of love

“From being able to only move my hand to where I am today, I view pretty much everything as a privilege.”
After every Chiefs game, James McGinnis does one pull-up for every touchdown the team has...
After every Chiefs game, James McGinnis does one pull-up for every touchdown the team has scored on the season. As of the Jaguars game, he is up to 61. The feat is especially impressive when you consider the injury he's been recovering from for more than seven years.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have found the end zone more than any other NFL team this season and each new touchdown provides a touch of inspiration for one local fan.

This season, James McGinnis has been doing pull-ups after every Chiefs game. He does one for every touchdown the team has scored on the season.

“I love the Chiefs, all of them,” McGinnis said. “I was thinking, ‘How could I challenge myself?’”

He knew from the start that keeping up with Mahomes and company could be quite a feat. His dad, Patrick McGinnis, was a little skeptical at first.

“I was like, ‘You know that’s a lot, right?’ And he said, ‘I just have to believe.’”

“Little did I know I’d have to do about 70,” James groaned.

As of the Jaguars game, he is up to 61 and is hoping to do several more after a win over the Bengals and a trip to the Super Bowl.

The feat is especially impressive when you consider the injury that McGinnis has been recovering from for more than seven years.

During a high school football game, McGinnis suffered a subdural hematoma. The brain injury nearly killed him. He was hospitalized, nearly paralyzed, for several weeks.

“From being able to only move my hand to where I am today, I view pretty much everything as a privilege,” he said.

McGinnis’ recovery has been steady, improving rapidly over the last year thanks to stem cell treatments. He has better motor skills than he used to. He is walking longer distances and even painting. In fact, he is working on his second contribution for the KC Parade of Hearts.

He’s also working on getting his driver’s license.

Through it all, McGinnis has worked to spread a message of love and acceptance. He regularly makes appearances at churches and schools as a motivational speaker.

For him, the pull-ups are part of that mission.

“I just hope and pray that everyone feels loved and encouraged by this,” he said.

