Heartland Votes

Heartland Hoops 1/27

Get the scores and highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Get the scores and highlights on Heartland News at 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Don’t miss Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10!

You can check the scores Friday night here.

Our featured games include:

  • Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament at East Prairie
  • Miller Career Academy at Jackson
  • Poplar Bluff at Cape Central
  • Carbondale at Marion
  • Herrin at Benton
  • Massac County at Murphysboro
  • Carterville at Anna-Jonesboro
  • Saxony Lutheran at Doniphan

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below:

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24.
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
mountain lion
Authorities search for mountain lion in Franklin County
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

Heartland Hoops at 10 p.m. 1/23
Heartland Hoops at 10 p.m. 1/23
Heartland Hoops at 6 a.m. 1/21
Heartland Hoops at 6 a.m. 1/21
Cape Central vs Jackson
Cape Central comes back from double-digit deficit to defeat Jackson on the road
Check scores and highlights on Friday on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Hoops 1/20