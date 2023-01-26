Heartland Hoops 1/27

(KFVS) - Don’t miss Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10!

You can check the scores Friday night here.

Our featured games include:

Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament at East Prairie

Miller Career Academy at Jackson

Poplar Bluff at Cape Central

Carbondale at Marion

Herrin at Benton

Massac County at Murphysboro

Carterville at Anna-Jonesboro

Saxony Lutheran at Doniphan

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below:

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.