First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:07 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Clouds and even a few flurries have been lingering overnight,  keeping surface air temps just a bit above freezing.  However,  some dry and cold air is beginning to move in from the west and some areas may still drop below freezing by daybreak, resulting in some icy spots.  Otherwise today will be chilly and breezy, although with gradually decreasing clouds from west to east.  Tonight looks like the coldest night of the week, with mainly clear and quiet conditions.  Those areas with lingering snow cover could see temps drop below 20 by daybreak Friday.  Otherwise,  Friday will be partly cloudy and less cold, but with a brisk southwest wind.

A couple of systems to watch:  A good chance of light rain develops Saturday night into Sunday morning.  Temps should remain safely above freezing Saturday night but won’t rise much on Sunday.  After a dry Monday,  a messy pattern is possible about Tuesday into Wednesday of next week as warm and humid air tries to move up from the south.  This may result in a developing swath of mixed winter precip,  including rain, snow or freezing rain.  Lots of variation between the models but something to watch.

