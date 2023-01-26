Heartland Votes

First Alert: Black ice possible this morning; chilly, breezy afternoon

An aerial view of Marble Hill shows a snowy landscape.
An aerial view of Marble Hill shows a snowy landscape.(Source: cNews/Bianca Vance)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - As dry and cold air moves into the Heartland, some locations to drop below freezing this morning.

This could cause black ice to form on roadways as melted snow refreezes.

Slick travel is possible.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day, but it will be chilly and breezy.

Afternoon highs will be in the 30s.

Tonight looks to be the coldest night of the week under mainly clear skies.

Areas with lingering snow cover could see temperatures drop below 20 degrees by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be partly clouds and less cold, but there will be a brisk southwest wind.

There is a good chance of light rain developing Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Temps should remain above freezing, but they will not rise much on Sunday.

Monday is looking dry ahead of a possible messy pattern Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

As warm and humid air tries to push in from the south, a wintry mix could develop with rain, snow or freezing rain.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on what could develop as we get closer to Tuesday.

