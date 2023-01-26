Heartland Votes

FDA advisors meeting to discuss future of COVID-19 vaccines

FDA advisers are meeting to consider what the future of COVID-19 vaccination will look like in...
FDA advisers are meeting to consider what the future of COVID-19 vaccination will look like in the U.S.(GAO via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine advisors from the Food and Drug Administration are meeting Thursday to discuss the future of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Currently, the U.S. offers two types of COVID-19 vaccines - a primary series of shots followed by booster shots. However, a parade of variants has challenged the system.

While nearly 70% of Americans have had their primary shots, just 15% have gotten a booster.

FDA advisors are considering a shift to a once-a-year COVID-19 shot, similar to the flu vaccine.

The shot would likely cover multiple strains of the virus and only those with weakened immune systems would then be encouraged to get a second shot.

The advisory committee will also look at how well the current booster shots are working.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that boosters cut the risk of infection by about half and provide even higher protections against severe illness and death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24.
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
mountain lion
Authorities search for mountain lion in Franklin County
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

Fire officials said a 12-year-old boy remains hospitalized, while a 14-year-old boy has been...
Girl, 3, dies after Indiana apartment fire kills dad, sister
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Tuesday's and Wednesday's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
A worker guides a bin into position at a construction site, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Miami....
How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?