Enjoy the dry time the next couple of days

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 1/26.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Clouds will continue to decrease from west to east through the afternoon and evening hours. With mainly clear skies overnight, temperatures will get even colder. Lows tonight will dip into the teens and 20s. This will allow for wet surfaces to refreeze, so be careful early on Friday. After a cold morning, the afternoon hours will bring a warm up for the area. It will be windy too! Highs on Friday will be close to 50. Dry weather is expected Friday night and the first part of Saturday. Clouds will increase through the second half of Saturday, brining some slight rain chances with them. There will be a better chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday.

