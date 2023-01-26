Du Quoin, Ill. man sentenced to 4 years for sexual assault of person with disability

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to four years for sexual assault of a person with a disability.

According to a release from Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Larry Vancil, 74, of Du Quoin, was sentenced by a Perry County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday, January 25 after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The release states Vancil was a bus driver for the South Central Illinois Mass Transit District and transported people living or receiving assistance from Five Star Industries, a non-profit that provides housing and employment assistance for people with developmental disabilities.

According to the release, while on the job, Vancil sexually abused a passenger, knowing his victim was unable to give consent due to a “severe or profound disability.”

Vancil was arrested on January 14, 2021. He posted the $7,500 bond the same day.

Assistant Attorneys General William Bryant, Vanessa Minson and Myra Yelle-Clark prosecuted the case.

