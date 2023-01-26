Heartland Votes

Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston

Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night.
Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night.(Pixabay)
By Crystal Britt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night, January 26.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Interstate 57/55 interchange.

DPS said the brakes of a semi, hauling 73 head of cattle from Tennessee to Texas, caught on fire.

Flames then spread to the trailer housing the cows.

DPS said three of the cows got loose and took off running south causing a crash on I-57.

A driver hit one of the cows.

The driver was not hurt, but the cow died.

One other cow also died.

Area farmers showed up to the scene with trailers and helped get most of the cows loaded.

It’s believed four cows are still running around.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

