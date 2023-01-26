Carbondale receives nearly $2M to resurface South Wall Street

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will receive $1.8M in federal grant funding to resurface South Wall Street from Park Street to Walnut Street.

The funding comes from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. In addition to resurfacing, the funding will allow the project to include a “Road Diet.” According to the Federal Highway Safety Administration, a “Road Diet” converts a four-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway consisting of two through lanes and a center two-way turn lane. This will allow reconfiguration to lower the potential for crashes and reduce vehicle speed.

The project will allow bi-directional bike lanes and ADA-accessible sidewalks to be added. This is part of the Carbondale’s Complete Streets commitment to calm traffic and improve safety.

The resurface project is planned to start in the Summer of 2024.

