Heartland Votes

Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested

New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student accused of making an early morning threat against staff was arrested.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25.

In a Facebook post, the district said the student made a threatening social media post on Wednesday toward New Madrid County Central (NMCC) High School staff.

School officials report they became aware of the alleged threat at 7:30 a.m.

The district stated the student, a juvenile, accused of making the threat was taken into custody at 7:47 a.m. and arrested.

Charges are pending at this time.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, New Madrid Police Department and the New Madrid County Juvenile Office were immediately involved in the investigation.

