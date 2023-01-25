SIU opened with a delayed start, but many hoped for a snow day.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January 18.

Nearly everyone on campus was hoping for a snow day. From teachers to students and even a member of the ROTC, but that wish was not granted today.

“I was hoping school to be called off, but it’s good anyway,” said SIU Employee, Cade Cockburn.

Cockburn was hoping for a snow day, cancelling all of his classes instead of just the morning class. He was not the only one on campus who had the same wish.

“Yes I was definitely hoping for no class but luckily my 8am got cancelled,” said SIU Freshman Sierra Anderson.

Anderson said she was happy the University’s walkways and bridges were cleared off around campus. But she says she’s used to this kind of weather.

“I lived near Chicago and that’s crazier weather. So this really isn’t that bad to me. At first it was kind of bad, cause it was really hot and I didn’t have any coat. But now that I got my coat, got my earmuffs, I’m pretty good,” said Anderson.

SIU campus was reopened at 10 a.m. Many walked across campus, some even rode scooters like there wasn’t snow on the ground. But for SIU ROTC program, they still had to meet this morning. Staff SGT Dereth Worrell of the SIU ROTC NOC InCharge said they held their morning staff meeting online.

“We held it virtually which is why I needed internet for the staff meeting,” said Staff SGT. Worrell.

There are no more closures on campus today and it seems that everything is smooth sailing now.

