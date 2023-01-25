Heartland Votes

Rockford man charged with abuse of a corpse after van theft

Deon Howard, 23, is currently at large.
Deon Howard, 23, is currently at large.(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is still at large, but has been identified after a funeral van was stolen Saturday with a body inside.

Deon Howard, 23, faces unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and abuse of a corpse.

Howard was identified as the suspect after investigators relocated the van and the body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown, who was in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

Surveillance footage captured an image of a man in the area of Collins & Stone Funeral Home on the day of the theft. Police have not released whether or not the person in the photo is Howard.

