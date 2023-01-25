Heartland Votes

Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through ‘Obamacare’

More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to...
More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to the Department of Health and Human Services.(Source: Healthcare.gov)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year, double the number covered when the marketplaces first launched nearly a decade ago, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The government worked with nonprofit groups and invested in program specialists who helped to sign people up in low-income, immigrant, Black and Latino communities to enroll more people, said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We made unprecedented investments to expand our enrollment organization footprint into nearly every county in the country and targeted the hardest to reach communities,” she said.

The boost in enrollment comes as the number of uninsured people is at an all-time low — just 8% of those in the United States remain without coverage.

President Joe Biden and a Democratic-led Congress have committed millions of dollars over the past two years to unlocking low-cost insurance plans for more people and prohibiting states from kicking people off Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic. The marketplace itself has also evolved in recent years, with more insurers joining, giving an overwhelming majority of Americans at least three plans to consider during enrollment.

Those breaks on coverages were extended through 2025 under a major climate and health care bill championed by Democrats last year.

Some of that progress is threatened this year, with millions of people expected to lose their Medicaid coverage starting this spring when states will begin the process of removing people who are no longer eligible, in many cases because their income is now too high to qualify.

Some of those who will lose Medicaid are expected to transition to the marketplace, and the administration said it is spending $12 million to keep information specialists on the job in the coming months to help people enroll in the health law’s marketplace if they lose Medicaid coverage.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland counties shaded in pink are under a winter storm warning. Counties in purple/blue are...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY through this morning due to threat of heavy, wet snow
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
The report of a woman found unresponsive in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday evening...
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Thousands of customers in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are without power as a...
Power outages reported in the Heartland

Latest News

Hunter Biden, the president's son, is under scrutiny, this time for sales of his art. The...
House Republicans push for info on Hunter Biden’s art sales
Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24.
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
The U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks are their way to Ukraine, Biden administration officials said.
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Police and fire rescue vehicles block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning in...
Explosive devices found in car and apartment following traffic stop, authorities say
Justin Riley is wanted by police in connection with a burglary and sexual assault investigation...
Man wanted by police in connection with sex assault, burglary investigation