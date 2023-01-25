Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as a winter storm moves through Wednesday morning, January 25.

Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds could be to blame.

As of 2:30 a.m., thousands of customers are without electricity in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

The following is a list of outages by county posted online by electric providers:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Bollinger County: 498 customers

Butler County: 560 customers

Carter County: 161 customers

Madison County: 1,577 customers

Reynolds County: 807 customers

Ripley County: 727 customers

Stoddard County: 16 customers

Wayne County: 2,511 customers

Association of Illinois Cooperatives

Franklin County: 1 customer

Hamilton County: 1 customer

Hardin County: 13 customers

Johnson County: 18 customers

Pope County: 34 customers

Ameren Illinois

Johnson County: 1,246 customers

Pulaski County: 187 customers

Saline County: 160 customers

Williamson County: 12 customers

Ameren Missouri

None to report at this time

