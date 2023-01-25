Power outages reported in the Heartland
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST
(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as a winter storm moves through Wednesday morning, January 25.
Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds could be to blame.
As of 2:30 a.m., thousands of customers are without electricity in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
The following is a list of outages by county posted online by electric providers:
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Bollinger County: 498 customers
- Butler County: 560 customers
- Carter County: 161 customers
- Madison County: 1,577 customers
- Reynolds County: 807 customers
- Ripley County: 727 customers
- Stoddard County: 16 customers
- Wayne County: 2,511 customers
Association of Illinois Cooperatives
- Franklin County: 1 customer
- Hamilton County: 1 customer
- Hardin County: 13 customers
- Johnson County: 18 customers
- Pope County: 34 customers
Ameren Illinois
- Johnson County: 1,246 customers
- Pulaski County: 187 customers
- Saline County: 160 customers
- Williamson County: 12 customers
Ameren Missouri
None to report at this time
