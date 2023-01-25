Heartland Votes

Power outages reported in the Heartland

Thousands of customers in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are without power as a...
Thousands of customers in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are without power as a winter storm moves through the Heartland.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as a winter storm moves through Wednesday morning, January 25.

Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds could be to blame.

As of 2:30 a.m., thousands of customers are without electricity in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

The following is a list of outages by county posted online by electric providers:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Bollinger County: 498 customers
  • Butler County:  560 customers
  • Carter County: 161 customers
  • Madison County: 1,577 customers
  • Reynolds County:  807 customers
  • Ripley County: 727 customers
  • Stoddard County:  16 customers
  • Wayne County:  2,511 customers

Association of Illinois Cooperatives

  • Franklin County:  1 customer
  • Hamilton County: 1 customer
  • Hardin County: 13 customers
  • Johnson County: 18 customers
  • Pope County: 34 customers

Ameren Illinois

  • Johnson County: 1,246 customers
  • Pulaski County:  187 customers
  • Saline County:  160 customers
  • Williamson County:  12 customers

Ameren Missouri

None to report at this time

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A look at the snow in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday night, Jan. 24.
Drone12: Snowy night in Jackson, Mo.
Legal battle continues over Illinois gun ban.
Legal battle continues over Illinois gun ban
Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects.
Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects
MSHP has a list of essentials to keep in your car if you'll be driving in the snowy conditions.
Essentials for your car in winter weather