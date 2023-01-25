Heartland Votes

PHOTOS: Snow day in the Heartland

The Heartland is enjoying this snow day!
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A winter storm brought several inches of snow to the Heartland overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, January 25.

Viewers sent us these photos and videos.

Is this your baby’s first snow? Does your dog get the zoomies in the snow? Are you building a snowman?

Send us your photos below! Don’t forget to include your name and where you’re from. We may use them on-air.

