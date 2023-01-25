Heartland Votes

New indoor athletic facility in the works for Cape Central High School campus

An indoor sports practice facility is in the works for the Cape Central High School campus.
An indoor sports practice facility is in the works for the Cape Central High School campus.(KFVS)
By Roger Seay
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An indoor sports practice facility is in the works for the Cape Central High School campus.

According to Kristin Tallent, the school board voted to move forward with plans for an athletic facility that would have room for track, football and band practice.

The finished facility will have locker rooms and allow the teams to practice out of the weather.

It would be built near the high school.

The board tentatively planned to open the pool at Jefferson school in March.

Take a look at the Cape Central High School campus on Jan. 24.

