Man wanted by police in connection with sex assault, burglary investigation

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a burglary and sexual assault investigation earlier in January.

They are looking for 40-year-old Justin Riley.

The sheriff’s office said Riley is known to frequent locations in Calloway and Graves Counties.

Riley is described as having long brown hair, weighs 160 pounds, 6-feet-1-inch tall and appears to have a birth mark on the left portion of his forehead.

Anyone with information on Riley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.