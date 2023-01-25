Man wanted by police in connection with sex assault, burglary investigation
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a burglary and sexual assault investigation earlier in January.
They are looking for 40-year-old Justin Riley.
The sheriff’s office said Riley is known to frequent locations in Calloway and Graves Counties.
Riley is described as having long brown hair, weighs 160 pounds, 6-feet-1-inch tall and appears to have a birth mark on the left portion of his forehead.
Anyone with information on Riley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151.
