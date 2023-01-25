Man convicted of Illinois murder to be sentenced

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The man convicted for the murder of Megan Nichols is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Brodey Murbarger was found guilty back in October for the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in Fairfield.

[Previous Story: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]

Murbarger requested a new trial and the motion was denied by a judge last week.

He was arrested in 2020.

Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in Wayne County in 2018.

We will update this story following Wednesday’s events.

