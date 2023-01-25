Heartland Votes

Heartland mail carriers deliver packages in winter weather

Mail carriers with the United States Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mail carriers with the United States Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather; and with last night’s snowfall and frigid temperatures, it can make delivering mail a bit challenging.

When winter weather hits, the United States Postal service never stops. But Tom Bolin, an employee with the USPS, said that winter is the biggest challenge for him when delivering mail.

“It does slow you down a little bit,” Bolin said. “It does put a hamper on things you try to work at an efficient pace as you can, but you anticipate a longer day because you can’t quite go up to the same speed on a normal day.”

Mark Inglett, a spokesman for USPS, said safety is top priority when delivering and picking up mail.

“We have daily talks with our employees to make sure they understand the conditions that their facing. Managements always on the street checking on the carriers, we make sure they recognize signs of hypothermia things like that,” said Inglett.

Inglett said there are some ways you can help postal workers deliver the mail to your mailbox.

“If you could help us by shoveling a path both into the box and away from the box so we can continue to get that mail for you and make sure everybody stays safe and we can continue to do our jobs for you,” Inglett said.

While the weather can delay your package from arriving on time, Bolin says nothing will stop him from completely his rounds.

“You take great pride, I’ve been here almost 20 years, you’re delivering someone’s birthday gift, you’re delivering someone’s precious cargo package that they’ve ordered or from a loved one, so you really take great pride in what you deliver and knowing that you’re making a difference,” said Bolin.

